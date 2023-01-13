Bryan Danielson Reflects On Match With Konosuke Takeshita: ‘This Guy’s Special’

Bryan Danielson faced off with Konosuke Takeshita on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he had some high praise for the young AEW star after the match. Danielson, who defeated Takeshita on Dynamite, spoke in a video posted to AEW’s Japanese Twitter account and talked about how he was looking forward to the match, noting that he knew Takeshita was special after the first forearm.

“All right, so tonight I finally got the chance to wrestle Takeshita,” Danielson said. “And I was really looking forward to it. I’d heard a lot of people who have wrestled all over the world, when they wrestled Takeshita, they said, ‘Oh, man, that guy’s great.’ And I got to feel it.”

He continued, “You know, there’s one thing to watch somebody — and I watch him. And you see like, for how young he is, he’s in his 20s, he’s like — oh, he looks so good. It looks like he hits so hard. But I want to feel it, right? It’s one of the things I love about wrestling is feeling it out there. And when we got out there and he hit me with the first forearm, I felt it. I felt, “This guy’s special.’ And I’ve been in the ring with some of the best wrestlers in the world, some of the best wrestlers of all time. And I think, by the end, we’re gonna be talking about Takeshita in the same way.”

