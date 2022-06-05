Bryan Danielson Reportedly Injured, Forced to Withdraw From Meet & Greet Event

– According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW star Bryan Danielson was forced to withdraw from a scheduled meet and greet in New Bedford, Massachusetts today due to an injury. Fans who went to the venue were informed that Danielson was injured and unable to fly to the event.

The New Bedford venue later confirmed the news to Fightful. Danielson and AEW have not yet commented on the injury. The nature and severity of the injury are currently unknown.

Bryan Danielson was last in action in the Anarchy in the Arena match at last Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022. The Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Danielson’s team with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana. Danielson’s Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Moxley, is set to team with Kingston again later this month or Blood & Guts against the JES again.