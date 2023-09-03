Bryan Danielson Returns on AEW Collision, Will Face Ricky Starks At All Out

Ricky Starks came out to start tonight’s AEW Collision where he wanted a strap match against a dragon and he got one. Ricky Steamboat came out and had Starks sign the contract for the match, but then revealed that it wouldn’t be against him. It was instead Bryan Danielson, making his return to the company. The two will have a no DQ strap match at All Out tomorrow night.

Danielson has been out of action since he broke his arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door earlier this year.