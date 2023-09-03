wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Returns on AEW Collision, Will Face Ricky Starks At All Out
Ricky Starks came out to start tonight’s AEW Collision where he wanted a strap match against a dragon and he got one. Ricky Steamboat came out and had Starks sign the contract for the match, but then revealed that it wouldn’t be against him. It was instead Bryan Danielson, making his return to the company. The two will have a no DQ strap match at All Out tomorrow night.
Danielson has been out of action since he broke his arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door earlier this year.
Tonight we hear more on the strap match challenge "Absolute" Ricky Starks issued earlier this week to Ricky 'The Dragon" Steamboat for #AEWAllOut
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @REALSteamboat pic.twitter.com/wRROU1oLKu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
"I deliver every single time." – "Absolute" Ricky Starks.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/2FLpUw6TeV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
"I want an answer from "The Dragon" right" – Ricky Starks.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @REALSteamboat pic.twitter.com/J51tr3R9nI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
Signed, sealed, and delivered! Ricky Starks vs. The Dragon!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @REALSteamboat pic.twitter.com/XMHTWmJGQt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
Looks like Ricky Starks should've read the fine print!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @REALSteamboat | @bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/Roxo1fomT5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
