Bryan Danielson Returns on AEW Rampage, Comes Face-to-Face With Jon Moxley (Clip)

Bryan Danielson showed up to come face to face with Jon Moxley on this week’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Moxley defeat Ethan Page in the opening contest. Following the match, he rolled out of the ring and made his way toward the back when he encountered Danielson, making his first appearance since he lost to Hangman Page on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.

Danielson applauded Moxley with a big smile on his face, as you can see below: