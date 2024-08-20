– During a recent interview with BBC Sounds, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed how his daughter Birdie wants him to lose his title bout this weekend so he can retire and go home permanently. Swerve Strickland responded to Danielson’s comments, noting that he’s ready to help Birdie Danielson make that happen. Below are some highlights from Danielson’s BBC interview (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on his kids coming to see his match this weekend: “Yeah, it’ll be the first time my son’s ever seen me wrestle live. My daughter got to see me wrestle live at WrestleMania 35, but she was two years old, and she doesn’t remember. It’s really exciting. It’s exciting for our family. My wife will be there, my kids will be there. My son, he hopes I win, but he also wants to see me get beat up a little bit.”

On his daughter wanting him to lose this weekend so he can come home: “My daughter doesn’t want to see me get beat up, but she hopes I lose so that I can come home and just be a dad [laughs]. The big shift in my daughter came last year when I broke my arm. I wasn’t able to do All In last year because I had broken my arm two months before. That whole process, the first time she’d really seen Daddy hurt, and she did not like that.”

On his daughter being scared by his wrestling injuries: “Shortly after that I came back, I was back for like six weeks, and I had two fractures in my orbital bone and this stuff. She’s like, not only is Daddy away from home, he’s having these really weird, horrific injuries [laughs], so yeah. It’s been difficult for her as a child to see that kind of happen to her dad. But she’s really looking forward to it.”

Swerve Strickland recently responded to Danielson’s recent interview comments, writing on his X (formerly Twitter) account, “I got you Birdie.” Danielson makes his stand against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title on Sunday, August 25 at All In: London 2024. Danielson has promised that if he loses this match, he will retire from active in-ring competition. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

