Bryan Danielson Reveals He’s Dealing With Some Neck Issues

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, AEW star Bryan Danielson said he’s dealing with neck issues after a bump he took in his match with Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m having some issues with my neck. There was a thing where I gave him a Frankensteiner and he landed on his feet, and in the background nobody noticed it I don’t think at the time, but when I did it I landed right on my head, and I was like ‘oh my gosh.’ I’ve needed some time after that … but in the MRI I’m okay, but like how do I feel on a day-to-day basis? My neck is like ‘ehh.'”

Bryan Danielson currently scheduled to take part in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing later this month. Danielson will be in action as part of Team AEW with Eddie Kingston and FTR to take on The Elite. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Danielson is also scheduled for action tonight on AEW Dynamite. He will team with Jon Moxley against Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb in Danielson’s hometown of Everett, Washington. Tonight’s show is being held at the Angel of the Winds Arena and will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.