Bryan Danielson Reveals His Favorite Series of Matches in AEW

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed some of his favorite matches since joining AEW, noting that he’s had series of favorites, citing his matchups with Hangman Page and Daniel Garcia. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bryan Danielson on his favorite matches in AEW: “I don’t have any like one favorite, I have a series of favorites because this has been the most fun I’ve had in my career, and so it’s like my first match with Kenny I loved. I loved the first two matches I had with Hangman were just like that.”

On wrestling to a one-hour draw with Hangman and his other favorites: “I never thought I would do an hour draw again, and the first one that I did with Hangman I was just like so over the moon happy, and then after that let’s see then I got hurt. The Garcia matches were fun, then the Iron Man with MJF was fun, I mean that’s the thing, I don’t have this hierarchy … it’s a bunch of these cool moments that I didn’t think I’d ever experience again.”