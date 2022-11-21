wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts
Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
Danielson said (per Fightful), “I’m not going to be a full-time wrestler for much longer [laughs]. All that said, I’m not going to be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done as a full-time wrestler.”
MJF, who won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on Saturday, took to Twitter to respond to Danielson’s comments as you can see below:Reigning AEW World Champion MJF weighed in on Danielson’s comments, simply replying, “Good.”
Good. https://t.co/wBgmqWxTzN
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 21, 2022
