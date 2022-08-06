wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Said He Hated His Time On Total Bellas
August 6, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with The Sessions (via Wrestling Inc), Bryan Danielson spoke about his time filming the reality series Total Bellas and why he hated doing it.
On hating doing reality TV: “I don’t hate many things, but I hate, hate, hate filming reality TV. [I hate] all of it. You’re constantly changing clothes on the same day to go film something and pretend it’s a different day.”
On realizing he had to do the reality show after his retirement: “Once I did the speech and I stepped away, I wasn’t around wrestling. So I started going, ‘Oh God. We have to film Total Bellas.’ Okay, that’s the part I forgot. So I have to give this retirement speech and, then, I have to go live in John Cena’s house.”