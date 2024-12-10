– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at the AEW All In Texas Countdown event, Bryan Danielson discussed potentially returning to the ring, his neck injury, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Danielson on the chances of his in-ring return: “If I had to guess right now, I would say it’s 50/50, if I’ll ever [get back in the ring]. And you know what, I’m ok with that. I loved the time I got to spend doing this, but I also love what I’m doing now.”

On looking to avoid surgery on his neck: “The idea to me is that surgery is a last resort, not a first resort. So, I’m trying some other things and I’m a little kooky. I’m going to try some other things first before going under the knife.”