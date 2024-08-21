– During a recent interview with the Sappenin’ Podcast with Sean Smith, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed Europe’s “The Final Countdown” which he frequently used as his entrance music for ROH. Danielson revealed that he never tried to get the song used for his AEW debut in 2021. Instead, he had his friend Elliott Taylor produce his new entrance theme, “Born for Greatness,” for AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Danielson on not trying to get “The Final Countdown” for his AEW debut: “That’s not even a true thing. I wasn’t trying to bring anything in. The music that I come out to now, I wanted something different from my WWE stuff, but if you heard the first part would be reminiscent of that.”

On Elliott Taylor creating his AEW entrance theme: “My friend Elliott (Taylor), he produces a lot of great music. He put that together for me and turned it around within a week. What I really wanted, and it’s never truly caught on, I got it from an English football chant. I did it in Ring of Honor and it caught on and people liked it, but I think it’s hard in bigger arenas. ‘You’re gonna get your fucking head kicked in.’ I wanted that kind of beat in my entrance music, and Elliott put it in, but it hasn’t really caught on in the United States.”

Bryan Danielson challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship later this weekend at AEW All In: London. Danielson has put his career on the line, so if he loses, he will retire from active competition. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.