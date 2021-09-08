Bryan Danielson Doesn’t Know If Brie Bella Would Join Him In AEW, Says She’s Happy in WWE

During the post-show media scrum after AEW All Out (via Wrestling Inc), Bryan Danielson spoke about the possibility of his wife Brie Bella joining him in AEW, noting that she’s happy where she is as part of the WWE. Here are highlights:

Bryan Danielson on if Brie Bella will follow him to AEW: “So, that would be very difficult. It was hard for me to come here because I have so many ties within WWE. She’s happy there, she has so many business connections there. So, I don’t know.”

On having a target on his back now in AEW: “I don’t worry about it. It was really interesting to me, like one of the reasons why I’m here is not to see how good I am. I know I’m good. I think everybody knows I’m pretty good. And I’m not cocky about it, I’ve just been around the world and have been in the ring with the best guys and all that kind of stuff. I want to see how good these guys are because you can only see so much by watching it. I’ve watched Kenny Omega. The last time I wrestled him had to be 2007, 2008 or something. Man, he looks like he’s gotten good. Is he? Is he as good as he looks? When I see Jungle Boy, when I see Darby Allin, and when I see all these people, I think, like, ‘they’re good. I wonder how good they are.’ That sort of thing excites me. I’m excited by the idea of new and the idea of fresh, and I’m excited by the things that they’ve built here.”

On if he’s go through the Forbidden Door: “We all know we’re in a weird situation within the world,” Danielson said. “I would love, love, love, love, love to go wrestle in New Japan, would love that. But with COVID being what it is right now, I can’t quarantine for two weeks to go do a couple shows in Japan. I just can’t do it. I would love to go wrestle in Mexico, but I don’t know if that’s the safest thing in the world for me right now. For right now, I’m going to focus on AEW and then go from there.”

On not worrying about ratings or business: “Honestly? Tony’s the businessman. I could care less about the business, as far as the business end. I want to make money so that he keeps doing this thing that is so fun for me to do. I just feel so blessed to be able to step into this position where you have a crowd that just loves this product. You saw it tonight, every match, they’re just the best. So for me, it’s not about, ‘oh, can we take it to this or take it to that?’ I would love to help Tony do that. But my goal is to produce excellent professional wrestling that people can watch. This is one of the things I truly believe. You show excellent professional wrestling to anybody, then they will enjoy it because excellent professional wrestling is f*****g awesome.”