Bryan Danielson Says He Doesn’t Have A Wrestling Contract With AEW

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to compete against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All In.

The stipulation is that if he loses, he will have to retire from wrestling permanently. His contract with AEW recently expired earlier this month.

In a conversation with Fightful, Danielson discussed his current contract situation with AEW. Here are the highlights:

On his contract status: “I have no contract right now. I’m not under contract.”

On whether anyone has reached out to him: “Not a single person. People who really know me, know that I don’t look at my phone very much. Even for this interview, the AEW representative and my manager were reaching out to me and [my manager] ended up calling my wife, and then my wife called me to remind me that I had media this morning,” he said. “It’s a blessing and a curse. It allows me to be more in the moment as my with my wife and kids and doing all these different things, but when people want to really get ahold of me, then I’m not available. That said, right now, I have 3998 unread text messages,” he continued. “I’m almost at 4000. There is also a lot of missed calls. There could have been somebody in there, but that would require me to go through and look at all my missed text messages.”