Bryan Danielson Says He Is In the Peak of His Career, Doesn’t View This Run As ‘Winding Down’

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bryan Danielson spoke about his current three-year deal with AEW and said that this isn’t him “winding down”. Here are highlights:

He said: “So, I signed a three-year contract with AEW and I consider these like my final years as a full-time wrestler. But also not just like, okay, this is me just winding down. This is to me, this is the peak. This is going to be the best that I am ever going to be and ending my full-time career at that, ending it as the best version of myself.“