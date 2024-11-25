Bryan Danielson Says He Still Wakes Up In The Middle Of The Night And Think Of Wrestling Things

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson hasn’t been seen on television since WrestleDream, where he dropped the World Title to Jon Moxley. He is still awaiting to get neck surgery.

While making an appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show (per Fightful), Danielson stated he still thinks about wrestling.

“That’s one of the things I haven’t found something for, for that part of my brain, to use that creative part of my brain and coming up with things. I still, it’s been over a month now since my last match, and I still wake up in the middle of the night and think of wrestling things. ‘This is not useful. I wish I would have thought of this a few years ago.’ That’s been the part that’s hard, but I anticipated it.”