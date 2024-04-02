Bryan Danielson Says He Was Mad About WrestleMania 39 Main Event Finish

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson talked about keeping a friendship with Cody Rhodes while both men compete in different promotions – WWE and AEW. Here are the highlights:

On texting Cody before WrestleMania 39: “I texted Cody last year, just saying I was so proud of him and congratulations. Then the finish happened, and I was so mad.”

On Cody texting him after last year’s Iron Man Match with MJF: “I want what’s best for Cody. It’s no different with him. Cody texted me after my hour-long match against Max [MJF] and told me how much he loved it. There are plenty of friends from WWE who’ve reached out and complimented different things I’ve done in AEW. I’ve done the same for friends in WWE. I want my friends to succeed. We like the fact there are two competing companies. That’s good for wrestlers, and the wrestlers want each other to succeed.”