Bryan Danielson Says He’s A Bully Backstage, Tries To Build Camaraderie

In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson spoke about how he is a ‘bully’ backstage and said that he likes to build camaraderie among the wrestlers.

He said: “I’m a real bully. I come in and I tend to bully people around a little bit. People laugh and think that’s funny but, it’s actually very true. I don’t bully people I don’t know, I bully people like Paul Wight and Mark Henry. When I came in and Paul saw me, he goes, ‘Oh no, the bully is back!’ One of the things I like is to create discussion, interesting conversation, camaraderie amongst the boys, more so than anything else. I’m not trying to teach them anything about professional wrestling per se. One of the things I enjoy the most and one of the things I miss being away from professional wrestling when I was forced to retire and not one of the boys, most of us, for the most part, are a little weird and we all have little weird things. I enjoy being in the locker room, the different conversations, the different dynamics of different people. We come to this from a different thing I’ve really enjoyed that over the years. You get younger guys in there, someone like HOOK, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia…we were talking about bullying on Wednesday and I said, ‘I’ve just now started bullying Lee Moriarty,’ and he goes, ‘You won’t bully me.’ Dead straight. I loved that. He’s awesome in the sense that he’s quiet, but he’s not shy, he’s very confident in himself and that’s super cool. We’re just having fun. That’s the dynamic. I come in and try to bully people and sometimes the tables get turned on me. We had a real big pistol squat contest where I was telling everybody I had the best pistol squat in AEW, then PAC really showed me up and everyone turned it on me [laughs]. I like that fun dynamic and those fun and games at work.“