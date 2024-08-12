Bryan Danielson Says He’s Ready To Be ‘Done’ In Wrestling

During an appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson said that he was ready to retire from wrestling, which he’s already said he’s going to do this year. Danielson’s AEW wrestling contract ended earlier this month and he’s said to be wrapping up his time as a full-time wrestler. He will face Swerve Strickland at All In in a title vs. career match.

He said: “So I’ve been in AEW now for three years and I’ve never won a championship. The story is, I’m wrestling this match, it’s career vs title. If I lose, I’m forced to retire. It’s something I’m ready for, I’m kind of ready to be done. I’d rather be at home. I don’t wanna miss out. There’s this small portion of our kids lives where they actually want us there, right? I see it with my friends and my sister and all of that kind of stuff. All of the sudden, Birdie, she’s seven now, she’s going to turn into a teenager and she’s gonna have other things. Now, she wants daddy there all the time and so it’s like, I wanna be there for that. Also it’s like, my body is broken down. The odds are I’m probably going to have to have neck surgery before the end of the year. I’ve got all of those kind of things. This pro wrestling thing, it’s been incredible and it’s hard to imagine my life without it for the past twenty five years but it’s a lot easier to imagine my life going forward without me wrestling. It’s hard for me to imagine me keeping doing this, especially with the last year. I’ve had herniated discs in my back, tore the labrum in my shoulder, then I broke my arm which required nine screws, then I had two fractures in my orbital bone. I just recently hurt my neck really bad and that was in April, so it’s all of these things. When I started AEW, I was like, I’m invincible! Then it turns out maybe I’m not so invincible. It does but I’m not saying to feel bad for me. This is a blessed life, it really is. It’s fun and I still love it 25 years in, it’s just now I have things that are more important to me.“