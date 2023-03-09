Bryan Danielson Says It’s ‘Time To Go Home’ After AEW Revolution Loss

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a promo from Bryan Danielson was shown after his loss to MJF at Revolution this past Sunday. He said that he was being selfish by continuing to wrestle and it was time for him to ‘go home’.

He said: “I always thought I was doing this for my kids. When I was forced to retire, I wanted to teach them that if you love something, you have to fight for it. What I realized out there tonight was that Max was right. This whole time, my whole career has been legs, lungs, heart, and never giving up. That’s always what I thought was best — to just fight, fight, and fight and fight. But when I woke up from being unconscious, I found myself in a LeBell Lock, and my first instinct was to f**king fight! As I was fighting, I realized I couldn’t feel my arms. My left leg didn’t have any strength anymore. And when Max said, after the Iron Man Match, that I wouldn’t be able to play with my kids…it dawned on me. He’s right. I was putting myself before my family. More than tapping out, that made me more ashamed than anything else. It’s time for me to go home.”