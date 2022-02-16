Bryan Danielson Says Lee Moriarty Will Learn an ‘Important Lesson’ Tonight, Moriarty Responds

– On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson will face off against Lee Moriarty in a one-on-one match. Ahead of tonight’s show, the two shared some words on Twitter, which you can see below.

Bryan Danielson spoke about teaching Moriarty an important lesson on “the nature of violence” tonight. He tweeted, “Teacher. Student. The former is always the latter. @TheLeeMoriarty has impressed me with his dedication to mastering wrestling fundamentals. But on tonight’s #AEWDynamite he will learn an equally important lesson on the nature of violence. Maybe he can teach me something as well.”

Moriarty later responded, “Violence doesn’t require anger, but emotional content goes a long way. @AEW #AEWDynamite”

The match is scheduled for later tonight on AEW Dynamite. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm ET. The event is being held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.