– Bryan Danielson suffered his first loss of the AEW Continental Classic tournament against Andrade El Idolo during last night’s edition of AEW Collision. Following the match, Danielson spoke in a quietly intense interview about the condition of his eye and discussed his loss.

According to Danielson, the loss didn’t feel tough despite El Idolo targeting his recently fractured orbital bone during the match. Instead, what happened on Collision makes Danielson “feel alive.” You can view that clip and highlights below:

Bryan Danielson on his headspace after the loss: “Check my headspace? A tough loss? You know, I’ve lost a lot in my career, and when you say, ‘Tough,’ I don’t understand what you’re talking about because being out there, having a guy target my fractured orbital bone, that doesn’t feel tough to me. That makes me feel alive. So that’s when I come back here, and I meditate, and I seal it in while he pokes around my eye and he pokes around my eye, and you don’t even see me flinch!”

On wife Brie Garcia thinking he loves wrestling too much: “My wife sometimes says she thinks I love this too much. Do I love it too much? I pray…I pray that my daughter and my son find something in their life to do that they love as much as this.”

Danielson is now 2-1 in the tournament with six points and at least two matches to go in the Blue League. With the win, Andrade El Idolo rises to 2-0 and six points in the tournament.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.