– During a recent interview with Jamal Niaz at the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn weigh-ins, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about his major world title wins in AEW and WWE. Danielson revealed that he prefers his title win at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium in 2024 versus his WWE Undisputed Championship victory at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Regarding where the title wins rank for his career, Danielson stated (via Fightful), “Oh, definitely All In at Wembley Stadium. The real reason behind that is because of the things surrounding the event itself.” He continued, “Like having my family there. Like my wife and kids being able to get in the ring with me, and knowing that my career was coming to an end, it just felt awesome, and it just felt something like I was grateful for even happening.”

The 43-year-old Bryan Danielson last wrestled at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024, where he lost the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley.