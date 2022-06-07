wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Set for Live Stage Edition of The Sessions With Renee Paquette at Starrcast V
– Starrcast has announced that the former WWE Talking Smack Duo of Renee Paquette and Bryan Danielson are set to reunite for a live edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette at Starrcast V. You can view the announcement below.
Danielson will be Paquette’s guest for the live stage show. Starrcast V is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will stream live on FITE TV.
The popular duo reunites to discuss and.. talk smack?
It’s your exclusive opportunity to attend a rare, LIVE episode of #TheSessions with Renee Paquette, featuring special guest & multi-time World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson at #STARRCAST!
🎟l📺:https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/EfhWnTCSgI
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 7, 2022
