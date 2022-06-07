Bryan Danielson Set for Live Stage Edition of The Sessions With Renee Paquette at Starrcast V

– Starrcast has announced that the former WWE Talking Smack Duo of Renee Paquette and Bryan Danielson are set to reunite for a live edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette at Starrcast V. You can view the announcement below.

Danielson will be Paquette’s guest for the live stage show. Starrcast V is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will stream live on FITE TV.