– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed his pride for Blackpool Combat Club stabelmate, Jon Moxley, becoming NJPW’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Below are some highlights:

Danielson on Moxley becoming IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: “To me, he is among the very best in the world. I’m super proud of Mox. But it’s less pride I feel, and more admiration.”

On Moxley’s mindset: “Mox did this, he created this. He has a mindset unlike anyone else. There will never be another Jon Moxley. There is no one like him. I admire what he’s been able to do. I admire the risks he’s taken and the performances he puts in every single time he goes out there.”

Jon Moxley will be defending his world title tomorrow against EVIl at NJPW Dominion 2024. The event will be held at Osaka-jō Hall in Osaka, Japan. It will stream live on NJPW World.