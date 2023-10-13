Bryan Danielson On His Sleeping Habits, Says He’d Be the Best Hibernator

Bryan Danielson is the best at a lot of things, and he believes hibernating would be one of them. The AEW star was on the Nikki & Brie show and talked about his sleeping habits, noting that he would be the best hibernator on the planet.

“I kind of think, and I’ve wondered this, maybe some sort of biologist would be able to tell us if this is a real thing or if this is just my imagination,” Danielson said (per Fightful). “I wonder if we’re not supposed to sleep the same amount of time throughout the year. For example, if humans have evolved to sleep less during the summer and sleep more during the winter. That would just make sense. I would love to hibernate. Then, I would really be excited for fall because that means winter, I’m hibernating soon and don’t wake me up.”

He concluded, “I would be the best hibernator. There is not a single person on planet earth that would be a better hibernator than me.”

Danielson battles Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship on this week’s AEW Collision.