Bryan Danielson Reveals He Signed Three-Contract With AEW, Talks Whether It Will Be His Final Contract In Wrestling

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bryan Danielson discussed the specifics of his AEW contract, whether he thinks this is his final contract in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bryan Danielson on the specifics of his AEW contract and how it allows him to work with NJPW and other promotions: “Three years. Obviously, I have to clear it all through AEW at first, they have to be my priority. Even going to Japan right now is hard with COVID and that stuff. But yeah, I’m able to do that. To be fair, WWE was going to let me do that as well. With the contract they offered me and when I was talking to them, it was one of my big things of, I want to be able to go and wrestle these guys all over the world and they were going to allow me to do that.”

On whether he thinks this is his final contract in wrestling: “I don’t know, I think so. When I think about it in my head, right now, I feel invincible. My body feels the best it’s ever felt since I was in my 20s. When I signed this deal, [Brie Bella] and I were thinking it would kind of be my last contract. What I’m kind of hoping is that I’m having so much fun and feeling so good, that by the end of the three years that I’ve worked so hard and had so many intense matches that my body doesn’t feel that great – like, repairable. If I stopped wrestling for six months, then I’ll feel as good as new, but I’ll feel like, ‘Okay, now I’m kind of done being a full-time wrestler.’ I think the hard part would be thinking, ‘Man, I still feel good,’ and all this kind of stuff and I want to be a full-time wrestler. But because of age or wanting to be there for my kids, which I realistically do, I think stepping away from being a full-time wrestler then would be a lot more difficult.”

