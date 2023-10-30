wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Reportedly Has Surgery To Repair Fractured Orbital Bone
As previously reported, it was revealed that Bryan Danielson suffered a broken orbital bone on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Claudio Castagnoli announced the news on Collision. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the condition of Danielson after last week’s injury.
Meltzer noted that Danielson has already had surgery to repair the fracture. AEW had hoped that it would not require surgery but it was the only way for him to heal properly.
It was noted that if there are plans for Danielson to wrestle Kazuchika Okada again at the Tokyo Dome, they may not happen. The reason that Claudio Castagnoli mentioned wanting to face Okada is because he may be a replacement if Danielson can’t do it.
Danielson’s AEW contract is expected to expire in September, which is about when he plans to retire from full-time. Meltzer noted that while Tony Khan could add time due to injuries, he likely wouldn’t if Danielson wanted out.
More Trending Stories
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Details Recent Health Issues, Gives An Update On His Condition
- Eric Bischoff On Impact Rebranding To TNA, Whether There’s Any Value There
- Kurt Angle On Chris Benoit’s Talent, Says Everyone Wanted To Work With Him
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos