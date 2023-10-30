Bryan Danielson Reportedly Has Surgery To Repair Fractured Orbital Bone

As previously reported, it was revealed that Bryan Danielson suffered a broken orbital bone on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Claudio Castagnoli announced the news on Collision. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the condition of Danielson after last week’s injury.

Meltzer noted that Danielson has already had surgery to repair the fracture. AEW had hoped that it would not require surgery but it was the only way for him to heal properly.

It was noted that if there are plans for Danielson to wrestle Kazuchika Okada again at the Tokyo Dome, they may not happen. The reason that Claudio Castagnoli mentioned wanting to face Okada is because he may be a replacement if Danielson can’t do it.

Danielson’s AEW contract is expected to expire in September, which is about when he plans to retire from full-time. Meltzer noted that while Tony Khan could add time due to injuries, he likely wouldn’t if Danielson wanted out.