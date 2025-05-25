Bryan Danielson Makes Surprise Appearance At ACTION DEAN~!!!2

Bryan Danielson showed up at ACTION DEAN~!!!2 on Saturday and offered some high praise for Adam Priest. As Fightful notes, the AEW star made an appearance at the AEW and ACTION Wrestling co-produced Dean Rasmussen tribute show and cut a promo in the ring alongside Hologram and Blue Panther.

Danielson said that Blue Panther was his all-time favorite luchador, calling his match with Panther at Arena Mexico the highlight of his career. He went on to say, per the site:

“People always ask me, they say, would you want your kids to be professional wrestlers? I always give the same answer, ‘I don’t care if they wrestle or not. I want them to find something that they love as much as I love professional wrestling.’ You can see in the way Hologram wrestles that he loves professional wrestling. Blue Panther, I’m not going to say his age, you know he loves professional wrestling. This show, ACTION DEAN, is in honor of a man who loved professional wrestling.” “I was under WWF developmental. [Crowd boos]. There’s no need to boo it. Then they fired me. [Crowd boos]. You can boo that. Because of Dean and the people who wrote with Dean, they talked about me and wrote about me and independent pro wrestling with a passion and love that made new fans of independent wrestling. Independent wrestling is awesome!”