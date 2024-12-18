Bryan Danielson On How Much His Match With Swerve Strickland Meant To Him, Says All In Was One Of His Favorite Career Moments

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Bryan Danielson spoke about his match with Swerve Strickland at AEW All In and said it was his favorite moment of his career. Danielson won the title at that show, then celebrated with his family.

He said: “When you look at things from a grand perspective, like All In this year was my favorite moment in my wrestling career, wrestling Swerve [Strickland], who’s right over there. So All In [next] year is going to be awesome, but I’ve also loved those intimate venues. Mostly, I was just trying to suck in the feeling of it and the idea of this is happening with my kids and this is happening with my wife and this is happening with my friends or former friends. It’s really, really cool and really, really special. It’s something that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life. My daughter, when we got to the back, she was like ‘This is the best day of my life.’“