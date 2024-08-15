Bryan Danielson Says Swerve Strickland’s Fate Is Sealed at AEW All In

In a digital exclusive following last night’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson responded to the actions of Swerve Strickland. Swerve attacked Wheeler Yuta and said he would cripple Danielson in front of his daughter.

Danielson said: “Here’s the thing. As if this wasn’t enough, as if it wasn’t enough for this to be my last chance to wrestle for the AEW Championship. As if it wasn’t enough that if I lose this match, I retire and never wrestle again. As if that wasn’t enough, that you hurt Wheeler Yuta. He’s like a son to me. As if all of that were not enough, you mentioned my daughter, and you mentioned crippling me in front of my f*cking daughter. Guess what, Swerve? You are not gonna get underdog Bryan Danielson. You are not getting Bryan Danielson, who’s gonna fight from behind. You’re gonna get the Bryan Danielson that goes out there and kicks people’s fucking head in. That’s what you’ve got coming at Wembley Stadium. I don’t think you know what you just did, doing that you did to Wheeler and talking about my family. I saw what you did to Hangman [Page], when you broke into his house. Don’t you dare do that shit to me. See, check what happened to the last person that broke into my house. Even for that you just did out there tonight, your fate at Wembley’s gonna be sealed, and I’m gonna be the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion.”