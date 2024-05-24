Bryan Danielson To Team With FTR On AEW Collision

Bryan Danielson is set to team up with FTR on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that the three will face Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal on Saturday’s show, the final show before Double or Nothing.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on TBS, is:

* The Gunns vs. The Lucha Bros

* Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal