Bryan Danielson To Team With FTR On AEW Collision
May 23, 2024 | Posted by
Bryan Danielson is set to team up with FTR on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that the three will face Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal on Saturday’s show, the final show before Double or Nothing.
The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on TBS, is:
* The Gunns vs. The Lucha Bros
* Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal
THIS SATURDAY#AEWCollision Las Vegas
8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR/@bryandanielson vs
Satnam/Lethal/Jarrett
As AEW celebrates 5 years this weekend,
24 hours before #AEWDoN vs The Elite, FTR join Bryan to collide vs the hired guns who attacked him,
Saturday on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xABpSsy7Fu
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 24, 2024