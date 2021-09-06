Bryan Danielson Thanks The Roster of AEW, Says It’s Time To Kick Heads In

In a post on Twitter, Bryan Danielson spoke about his AEW debut at All Out last night and thanked the roster for building the company into what it is today. He also hyped his new theme song, put together by Elliot Taylor.

He wrote: “Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built. I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in. Speaking of kicking peoples heads in, many thanks (and love!) to the incredible @ElliottTaylorCA for making my entrance music… it got me PUMPED.”

