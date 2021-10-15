Bryan Danielson On Thinking The Rock Would Steal ‘Yes’ Chants, His Reaction To AEW Dynamite Match With Kenny Omega

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Bryan Danielson discussed thinking The Rock would steal the “yes” chants in WWE, his reaction to his AEW Dynamite Grand Slam match with Kenny Omega, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bryan Danielson on thinking The Rock would steal the “yes” chants in WWE: “It was a pretty cool moment. It was interesting because I wasn’t on RAW that night, I was just on the dark match. There was a funny moment that happened where The Rock was out there doing a promo and all of a sudden everybody starts chanting ‘Yes!’ for Daniel Bryan and I said, ‘Oh no,’ because the Rock is so quick-witted, right? I said, ‘He’s for sure going to turn this around and it’s gonna become his thing and I’m not gonna have it. ‘He came back and said, ‘Hey man, you’re super over out there.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, it was really nice.’ He could’ve easily turned it around into a Rock thing and he didn’t, so that was very kind of him.”He came back and said, ‘Hey man, you’re super over out there.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, it was really nice.’ He could’ve easily turned it around into a Rock thing and he didn’t, so that was very kind of him.”

On his reaction to his match with Kenny Omega at Dynamite Grand Slam: “I loved when I was in WWE and we would do the European tours, I would make the audacious claim that I was the greatest first match wrestler in WWE history [laughs]. I said, the only person who could really compare is Rey. The idea is, at all these untelevised live events, the best spot on the card is first for sure. The crowd is always super easy for the first match because they’re excited, so I’m always somebody that loves being on first. I love that aspect of it. But to, afterwards, I don’t worry until a day or two later until a match was good or not. I honestly don’t worry about it. I’m no longer at that point in my career whether I question whether something was good. I get excited, want to do the best I can while I’m out there, but when I’m out there, I want to enjoy it. So, my reaction to whether it was good or not was whether I enjoyed it, and the match against Kenny Omega, I was buzzing. I hadn’t wrestled since April, and I’m 40 years old. It’s like, oh no [laughs]. Afterward, I was buzzing. It felt so good – the energy and all that kind of stuff. I didn’t worry about whether we knocked it out of the park or hit a grand slam, I worried about did I enjoy what I just did? That was a 10 out of 10 enjoyment for me. There are probably only a handful of matches that are even comparable.”

