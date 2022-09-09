wrestling / News
Various News: Bryan Danielson’s Theme Song Gets Remix With Fetty Wap, New NJPW Meet & Greet
– Bryan Danielson’s AEW theme song has received a remix that features Mozzy and Fetty Wap. The remix of Danielson’s theme “Born For Greatness” was released by Elliott Taylor on September 1st and features the two rappers, as you can see via Fightful’s Will Washington below:
Uhh. How the hell did I miss that they released an official version of Bryan Danielson's theme with Mozzy and Fetty Wap last week?!
WHAT IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/4edKXhAhn7
— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) September 8, 2022
– NJPW has announced a new meet & greet for their Autin Action tapings. The meet & greet sessions take place on September 11th from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM in Las Vegas and feature Jay White and Tom Lawlor:
🎲Autumn Action Meet & Greet!
Sept 11th from 3-3:45pm in Las Vegas, meet:
🎲 @JayWhiteNZ
🎲 @FilthyTomLawlor
Buy a shirt or portrait, receive an autograph + photo.
Personal item signed in lieu of photo. No taping ticket required for Meet & Greet.#njAA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/GSMmrIar2D
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 8, 2022
