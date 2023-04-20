Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’

In an interview with The Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful). Bryan Danielson spoke about the possibility of a female wrestler that didn’t “conform” and shave her legs. He noted that going against standard beauty norms would make that wrestler more ‘interesting’.

He said: “You are expected to shave your legs. If you don’t, you’re gross. I have never once shaved my legs, and nobody has ever commented on it. I go out and pretend to fight in spandex underwear. I’m essentially wearing underwear, and nobody says anything about me not shaving my legs. To any female who is a professional wrestler or who would like to be a professional wrestler, I think it would be very interesting to have a female who didn’t shave their legs at all or armpits or anything, and they didn’t do it to look mean and like a monster. It would be better if they were more attractive and they said, ‘I’m not going to conform to what society expects from me.’ I realize I’m a white guy talking about feminism [laughs]. How cool would that be? How could would it be for Birdie [their daughter] to have an example of that in her life where it’s cool. Here is this person who is not conforming to what society says is attractive or what women should do. This is how humans are made, and nobody had a problem with it for 100,000 years, until the last 50 or 75 years. If there are any female wrestlers or potential female wrestlers listening to this, just an idea.“