Bryan Danielson Thinks Darby Allin Is a ‘Magician’ in the Ring

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, AEW star Bryan Danielson explained why he considers Darby Allin a “magician” in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bryan Danielson on Darby Allin: “I will say this about Darby Allin. One, he’s crazy. But two … there’s a magician quality about him because he — I don’t want to give away too much, for as dangerous as the stuff looks, he’s about as safe as you could be with it.”

On how Darby’s work is like magic: “He was trained by Buddy Wayne, and Buddy Wayne he’s from the Pacific Northwest kind of where I’m from, he’s like a worker’s worker. Like he would chop you hard, but you know if you hit him with something too hard, he’d be like ‘Whoa brother what are you doing?’ So Darby’s a real magician.”