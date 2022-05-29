Bryan Danielson, Thunder Rosa and Others Sing Karaoke At AEW Fanfest

As part of AEW Fanfest this weekend in Las Vegas, several AEW stars took to the stage to perform karaoke for the fans. This includes Bryan Danielson, Thunder Rosa, Keith Lee, Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, John Silver, Rebel and Adam Cole.

I didn’t know I needed @bryandanielson singing Backstreet Boys till right now pic.twitter.com/hPj9xoZLpi — Professor (@LuchaProfessor) May 28, 2022

Gonna be uploading some videos from the @AEW Karaoke night. Props to @MandaLHuber doing a great job organising it 😀 First off, @bryandanielson aggressively singing Backstreet Boys at (not with) a fan haha#AEW #AEWDoN #BryanDanielson #whathappensinvegas pic.twitter.com/BUMipDkJfQ — CJ (@frodijr) May 28, 2022

It was the first time I sang a song in English. I love karaoke, but this was the first time I sang in front of so many people. The beer helped. Thanks @AEW fans. pic.twitter.com/WLndWSnTqf — 竹下 幸之介 Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) May 28, 2022

I love @MadKing1981 so much. Yes, he sang “Hello” by Lionel Richie to @Ortiz_Powerful at AEW Fan Fest karaoke night and it was phenomenal.

Shouts to @RebelTanea our host for the night for running in with the fun performance props. 🤣🥰 pic.twitter.com/tGLaom3ta0 — Imogen ✨is on Fansly🦚✨ (@ImogenPeahen) May 28, 2022