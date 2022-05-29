wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson, Thunder Rosa and Others Sing Karaoke At AEW Fanfest
As part of AEW Fanfest this weekend in Las Vegas, several AEW stars took to the stage to perform karaoke for the fans. This includes Bryan Danielson, Thunder Rosa, Keith Lee, Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, John Silver, Rebel and Adam Cole.
I didn’t know I needed @bryandanielson singing Backstreet Boys till right now pic.twitter.com/hPj9xoZLpi
— Professor (@LuchaProfessor) May 28, 2022
Gonna be uploading some videos from the @AEW Karaoke night. Props to @MandaLHuber doing a great job organising it 😀
First off, @bryandanielson aggressively singing Backstreet Boys at (not with) a fan haha#AEW #AEWDoN #BryanDanielson #whathappensinvegas pic.twitter.com/BUMipDkJfQ
— CJ (@frodijr) May 28, 2022
Take on Me by @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/8RgN7wcDQg
— rachel (@ohhoe) May 28, 2022
It was the first time I sang a song in English. I love karaoke, but this was the first time I sang in front of so many people. The beer helped. Thanks @AEW fans. pic.twitter.com/WLndWSnTqf
— 竹下 幸之介 Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) May 28, 2022
Holy moly @RealKeithLee just showed up, surprised everyone, and absolutely KILLED IT with Turn The Page. Wow! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#AEWfanFest #AEWKaraoke pic.twitter.com/EPHJWaBIsE
— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) May 28, 2022
I love @MadKing1981 so much. Yes, he sang “Hello” by Lionel Richie to @Ortiz_Powerful at AEW Fan Fest karaoke night and it was phenomenal.
Shouts to @RebelTanea our host for the night for running in with the fun performance props. 🤣🥰 pic.twitter.com/tGLaom3ta0
— Imogen ✨is on Fansly🦚✨ (@ImogenPeahen) May 28, 2022
.@SilverNumber1 doesn’t want to be a fool. @callmekrisstat @orangecassidy @ShawnDean773 & @SonnyKissXO help Johnny Hungiee say, “Bye Bye Bye!” This performance was 🔥🔥🔥#AEWKaraoke #AEWCommunity pic.twitter.com/9BEzMxXCNo
— 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 (@christina_tries) May 28, 2022
.@SilverNumber1 doesn’t want to be a fool. @callmekrisstat @orangecassidy @ShawnDean773 & @SonnyKissXO help Johnny Hungiee say, “Bye Bye Bye!” This performance was 🔥🔥🔥#AEWKaraoke #AEWCommunity pic.twitter.com/9BEzMxXCNo
— 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 (@christina_tries) May 28, 2022
@thunderrosa22 getting down at @AEW Fan Fest Karaoke. It's gonna be a fun night pic.twitter.com/Se3wHclv3S
— Justin Ashton (@justinash7281) May 28, 2022
I’m sorry you’re not here. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qeO83HZjs9
— Andy (@AndyNemmity) May 28, 2022
DAMN @RebelTanea. Get it girl!!!!! pic.twitter.com/64PcGQe8vO
— Justin Ashton (@justinash7281) May 28, 2022
Can you take me higher ………. BAY BAY!!!!!!!!!!! @AEW @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/wOOClA3pIk
— Justin Ashton (@justinash7281) May 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- Michelle McCool Was Once Questioned by Police For Murdering The Undertaker
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight