Bryan Danielson, Thunder Rosa and Others Sing Karaoke At AEW Fanfest

May 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As part of AEW Fanfest this weekend in Las Vegas, several AEW stars took to the stage to perform karaoke for the fans. This includes Bryan Danielson, Thunder Rosa, Keith Lee, Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, John Silver, Rebel and Adam Cole.

