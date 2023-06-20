– Tony Khan has announced another segment for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Per Khan, Bryan Danielson is going to call out NJPW star Kazuchika Okada ahead of their scheduled matchup at this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view event.

Khan wrote earlier today, “TOMORROW at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, @bryandanielson will call out @rainmakerXokada live on TBS, ahead of the historic Okada vs Danielson Dream Match at #ForbiddenDoor on PPV THIS SUNDAY! Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT TOMORROW!”

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Blind AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament: Competitors TBA

* Concession Stand Brawl: Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe

* Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. AR Fox, Action Andretti & Darius Martin

* The Gunns vs. The Hardys

* We’ll hear from Adam Cole

* Bryan Danielson calls out Kazuchika Okaada