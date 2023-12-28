Bryan Danielson Recalls Training At Antonio Inoki’s Dojo In 2002

Bryan Danielson recently opened up about his training at Antonio Inoki’s dojo early in his career ahead of his match at Wrestle Kingdom 18. Danielson spoke with NJPW for a new interview and talked about his experience at the dojo back in 2002 and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wanting to go to NJPW when he began competing: “New Japan, when I started wrestling, that’s where I wanted to be… I was training at the Inoki Dojo and I was going regularly on tours … and me and Curry Man had won the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships as a tag team and, all of the sudden, I just stopped getting booked and it was really, really frustrating.”

On training at the Inoki Dojo: “I first started training [in the Inoki Dojo] in 2002. The mentality was, and this was directly from Inoki, is that we treat professional wrestling like a sport and you train legitimate combat sports… The mentality for us was we’ve got to train our ass off. If we want to live up to this ideal that Antonio Inoki had of wrestling.”