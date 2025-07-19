wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Is Training To Be A Volunteer Firefighter
July 19, 2025 | Posted by
During an appearance at Starrcast (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson revealed that he has been training to become a volunteer firefighter after ending his wrestling career. Danielson retired from full-time wrestling after WrestleDream last year, but has made sporadic appearances for AEW and ROH since then, including All In last week.
He said: “So one of the things in our area that needs help is the forest fires, and so, one of my things to provide service to my community is training to be a volunteer firefighter… I’m looking at how I can be of service to my community and where I can feel like I’m really doing something with my life that’s productive and has meaning, you know? Those are the kind of things I’m looking for.”
