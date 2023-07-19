Bryan Danielson Gives Update On Injury, Underwent Surgery

Bryan Danielson has given an update on the injury he suffered at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, revealing that he has undergone surgery. As reported, Danielson suffered a broken arm in his match with Kazuchika Okada at the PPV. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account to note that he underwent surgery a couple weeks ago.

Danielson wrote:

“Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite, I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight!”