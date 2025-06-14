Bryan Danielson Gives Update, Says He’s Still Not Not Cleared To Wrestle

Bryan Danielson has provided the latest update on his status, noting that he’s still not cleared to compete. Danielson gave the update in an appearance on Daly Migs when he was asked about potentially wrestling again.

“I don’t know, but right now, I’m not cleared to wrestle,” he said (per Fightful). “Even if I wanted to, if I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be there.’ I will be there in Kent.”

He continued, “I will be there live in front of the people, but probably not on television. It’ll just be for the people there live.”

Danielson hasn’t competed since losing his last match as a full-time competitor to Jon Moxley at last year’s AEW WrestleDream in October.