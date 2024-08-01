Bryan Danielson Vows To Retire If He Can’t Beat Swerve Strickland At AEW All In

Bryan Danielson has turned his AEW World TItle match against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In into a Career vs. Title match. Danielson is set to challenge Strickland for the title at the London PPV, and on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite he had an in-ring promo segment with Strickland. Danielson voewed that if he couldn’t win the Championship from Strickland at the PPV, he would never wrestle again.

Strickland accepted the terms but said that Danielson had to keep that promise not to him, but to Danielson’s family. You can see highlights from the segment below. Danielson has said he will end his run as a full-time wrestler this year, and his contract is up tomorrow.

Bryan Danielson’s #AEW contract is up TOMORROW and his #AEW World Title Match is just a few weeks away at #AEWAllIn. What’s on his mind? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/yDIJCKZMMh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2024