wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-24-21

AEW has announced Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card for the show below as it was announced on tonight’s Dynamite:

* AEW TBS Women’s Title Quarterfinal Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana
* Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, & FTR vs. Lucha Bros, PAC, & Cody Rhodes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading