wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card for the show below as it was announced on tonight’s Dynamite:
* AEW TBS Women’s Title Quarterfinal Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana
* Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, & FTR vs. Lucha Bros, PAC, & Cody Rhodes
#AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT!#AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE next Wednesday in Chicago
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rW7DGiW459
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Full Gear 2021 Projected as AEW’s Second-Biggest Grossing PPV Event Ever
- Bret Hart Recalls Asking Vince McMahon Why He Didn’t Sign Steve Austin After WCW Fired Him
- Jeff Jarrett Praises Tony Khan’s Decision To Take Over Creative In AEW
- Ric Flair On The Possibility Of Wrestling Again, Says He’s In Better Shape Than 20 Years Ago