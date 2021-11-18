Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card for the show below as it was announced on tonight’s Dynamite:

* AEW TBS Women’s Title Quarterfinal Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, & FTR vs. Lucha Bros, PAC, & Cody Rhodes