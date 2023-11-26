– During tonight’s AEW Collision broadcast, AEW confirmed some more Continental Classic tournament matchups that will take place on the December 2 edition of Collision. The blue league matchups will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston along with Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo.

Next week’s Collision will be held at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the current lineup:

* AEW Continental Classic Match (Blue League): Daniel Garcia (0) vs. Andrade El Idolo (0)

* AEW Continental Classic Match (Blue League): Bryan Danielson (0) vs. Eddie Kingston (0)

* AEW Continental Classic Match (Blue League): Claudio Castagnoli (0) vs. Brody King (0)