Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Bryan Danielson and Evil Uno for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Danielson is the #1 contender for the AEW World Heavyweight title, while Evil Uno is friends with the new champion, Hangman Page. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

* Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher and the Blade

* Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

* The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush & Dante Martin

* Hangman Page makes first appearance as AEW World Champion.