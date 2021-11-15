wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Bryan Danielson and Evil Uno for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Danielson is the #1 contender for the AEW World Heavyweight title, while Evil Uno is friends with the new champion, Hangman Page. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
* Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher and the Blade
* Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno
* The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush & Dante Martin
* Hangman Page makes first appearance as AEW World Champion.

