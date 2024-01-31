wrestling

Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero Set for This Week’s AEW Collision

January 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced the first matchup for this weekend’s edition of AEW Collision. Bryan Danielson will face CMLL star Hechicero at this Saturday’s event. This is part of AEW’s recently announced collaboration with CMLL.

AEW also noted that Mistico, Mascara Dorado 2.0, and Volador Jr. will be ringside tonight on AEW Dynamite, which airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. This weekend’s edition of AEW Collision will air live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading