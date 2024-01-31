– AEW has announced the first matchup for this weekend’s edition of AEW Collision. Bryan Danielson will face CMLL star Hechicero at this Saturday’s event. This is part of AEW’s recently announced collaboration with CMLL.

AEW also noted that Mistico, Mascara Dorado 2.0, and Volador Jr. will be ringside tonight on AEW Dynamite, which airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. This weekend’s edition of AEW Collision will air live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.