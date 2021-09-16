wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega & More Set For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
AEW has announced some big matches for next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite, including Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega. The company announced on Wednesday night during Dynamite that Danielson will battle Omega in a non-title match. The bout is instead about who is simply the better wrestler.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, including Britt Baker’s AEW World Championship defense against Ruby Soho and more. The show airs Wednesday from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
The updated lineup for the AEW Dynamite show is:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
* Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer
* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* FTR vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* CM Punk interview
Next week…four HUGE hours of #AEW action on @tntdrama including @KennyOmegamanX vs @bryandanielson on #AEWDynamite next Wednesday & @CMPunk vs. @TrueWillieHobbs on a special 2-hour #AEWRampage next Friday! pic.twitter.com/CPRRYwAfsu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Big E on Receiving a Text From Ric Flair After His Title Win, What the Scene Was Like Backstage
- Details and Photo Of What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off the Air
- Former WWE Network Employee Details How Rules Would Change From Week to Week
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win