Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki Announced For AEW Rampage ‘Buy-In’ Special

AEW president Tony Khan has announced that Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on Friday’s “The Buy-In” special at 9 PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

According to Khan, the match will open the hour-long special that’ll also feature Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty.

“Ahead of a huge #AEWRampage show THIS Friday night at 10pm ET/9pm CT LIVE on TNT with @CMPunk vs. @MattSydal + Jericho/Hager/@sammyguevara vs. Sky/Page/Dos Santos w/ @GamebredFighter, we’re open Friday Live with The Buy In online at 9 ET/8 CT @suzuki_D_minoru vs. @bryandanielson!” Khan wrote.

Both “The Buy-In” and the first half hour of Rampage will go head-to-head with this week’s SmackDown, which will be a two-and-a-half-hour special on FS1.