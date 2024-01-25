wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson vs. Yugi Nagata & More Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
January 24, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a match between Bryan Danielson & Yugi Nagata and more for this weekend’s AEW Collision. AEW announced the following updated card on Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT:
* Escape The Cage Elimination Match: FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House Of Black
* Bryan Danielson vs. Yugi Nagata
* Mariah May vs. Lady Frost
* Serena Deeb vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Season 5 Trailer For Dark Side of the Ring Confirms Topics, Premiere Date
- Latest Update on The Plan For Wrestlemania 40 Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett On Dutch Mantell Rubbing People The Wrong Way in TNA, Using Johnny Fairplay
- Eric Bischoff Talks WWE Raw Moving To Netflix, Challenges Of The Move