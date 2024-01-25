Bryan Danielson vs. Yugi Nagata & More Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a match between Bryan Danielson & Yugi Nagata and more for this weekend’s AEW Collision. AEW announced the following updated card on Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* Escape The Cage Elimination Match: FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House Of Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Yugi Nagata

* Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

* Serena Deeb vs. TBA